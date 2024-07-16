EastEnders spoilers: Tommy spirals out of control with upsetting consequences

In EastEnders spoilers, Tommy Moon begins to spiral out of control as his behaviour continues to worsen. Alfie and Kat attempt to discipline their son, but are left at a loss when he erupts back – with horrifying consequences.

Last week Tommy was caught on CCTV shoplifting at the Minute Mart. When confronted, Kat decided to find the youth a job to keep him busy.

But how far will out-of-control Tommy go – and can Kat reign him in?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Tommy skips out on school (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Tommy’s acting up

Kat and Alfie try to control Tommy, but are furious when the school tell him that he failed to attend again. Later, Alfie finds Tommy sparring with Phil at the Boxing Den.

He orders him to go back to the launderette, where he is to start his summer job. There Tommy spots Harvey giving money to Maya – and assumes that Harvey is having an affair.

What will Tommy do next?

Tommy would rather spend time with Phil than get to his summer job (Credit: BBC)

The next day, he skips his shift at the launderette to see Phil – and pleads with him to get back together with Kat. Kat arrives, and a row breaks out when Kat tells Tommy that she and Phil are ancient history.

She orders Tommy home, where the pair break out into a blazing row.

Kat is at her wits’ end with Tommy (Credit: BBC)

Kat and Tommy are at loggerheads

In the aftermath, Kat attempts to speak to Tommy. However, another row ensues when Tommy refuses to apologise for his outburst. Furious, Kat cancels their holiday. But worse is to come…

Alfie attempts to speak to Kat, but she won’t reveal the details of the argument. He leaves to look after the kids.

Can Kat get her son under control?

