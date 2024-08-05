In EastEnders spoilers tonight, a shock visitor turns Suki Panesar’s life upside down.

Last week, Suki’s abusive ex-husband Nish asked his granddaughter Avani to track down one of his old acquaintances.

And in EastEnders spoilers tonight, the character makes her debut – and it’s fair to say her arrival leaves Suki stunned.

Suki is shocked to see blast from the past (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ayesha arrives in Walford

In EastEnders tonight, Suki and Vinny have lunch at Walford East to discuss their plans for Nish.

However, the pair are interrupted when Nish arrives with a guest in tow: Ayesha, the widow of Hardeep who Nish killed 20 years ago.

Suki is stunned to see Ayesha after all this time, but it’s not a happy reunion as Ayesha riles at Nish for his crime before fleeing.

Ayesha is someone from Suki’s past (Credit: BBC)

Ayesha and Suki chat in EastEnders tonight

Suki then follows Ayesha and the pair head back to No.41. Later, the pair head to The Vic for a drink with Eve.

However, Nish spies an opportunity to meddle as he plants a seed of doubt in Eve’s head about their close bond.

Linda is visited by a contact of Deans (Credit: BBC)

Linda rocked by stranger’s offer in EastEnders spoilers tonight

Also happening in EastEnders tonight, Linda is rocked when a contact of Dean’s, Fraser accosts her in The Vic and offers her a deal.

Elaine intervenes and orders him to leave, but once alone with Johnny it’s clear Linda is tempted to take the deal.

However, he desperately tries to talk her out of the idea before Linda turns to the bottle.

Reiss is warned by Phil (Credit: BBC)

Reiss in EastEnders

Elsewhere, Sonia and Reiss are delighted about their engagement. But agree to keep the news to themselves in light of Debbie’s death.

Reiss continues to worry about the post-mortem results, but Sonia reassures him that it’s just routine procedure.

Meanwhile, Reiss pales after Phil demands a return on his fake investment scheme within 24 hours.

Later, Eve spies Reiss with Debbie’s old wedding ring in the café. After learning about the engagement, encourages Reiss to celebrate regardless of gossips.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

