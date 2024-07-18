EastEnders spoilers tonight: The events of the week hang heavily over the Beales as Peter makes a big decision

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, July 18), Peter tries to prove that he can be there for Lauren and Louie and he makes a big decision.

Following the drama earlier in the week in which Jane made a surprise return, the Beale family have had a lot of their plate, including Peter, who is determined to put things right with Lauren.

Will he convince Lauren that he can be a stable part of her life in EastEnders spoilers?

Peter tries to make amends with Lauren (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Peter struggles to make amends

After being away from the Square for a couple of days, Peter continues to try and make it up to Lauren and Louie.

However, he accidentally offends Lauren before her trial shift at the Car Lot and she storms off.

Peter then heads to The Vic to make amends with Junior over a pint.

Later, he makes a big decision. He apologises to Lauren once again and tells her he wants to move in with her. Lauren says she needs to think about it. What will her answer be?

Lauren has a trial shift at the Car Lot (Credit: BBC)

Bobby worries about Anna

Peter isn’t the only Beale with relationship concerns, as Bobby is worried about Anna.

While Bobby came face-to-face with his former stepmother Jane earlier this week, Anna had been on a night out with Freddie, Gina and Felix which ended with her drink being spiked.

She admits to a shocked Bobby what happened. While Bobby is supportive, he accidentally put his food in it and Anna leaves.

Freddie tries to support both of his friends, and on his advice, Anna opens up to her dad George about what happened to her.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!