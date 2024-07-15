EastEnders spoilers tonight: The Beales track down mysterious Ian over huge secret

In tonight’s EastEnders spoilers (Monday, July 15), it’s a big one for Easties fans as Cindy decides to confront Ian Beale over his mysterious secret…

Fearing that Ian is having an affair, Cindy asks George to drive her to a mysterious address so that she can have it out with Ian.

But, what is Ian hiding and will Cindy get to the truth in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Cindy accuses Ian of having an affair (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Cindy confronts Ian

In Walford tonight, Cindy is suspicious of Ian when he prepares to head off to his leadership course. She then questions Kathy and reckons that she knows the truth about what Ian’s been hiding.

Cindy then confronts Ian at Beale’s Eels and asks him bluntly if he’s having an affair, although he promises her that he’s not.

With Cindy making a fresh discovery that makes her have further doubts, she then asks George to drive her to a mysterious address so that she can have it out with Ian and catch him in the act. But, what is Ian hiding?

Lauren isn’t impressed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lauren is offended by Junior’s concerns

Lauren’s nervous ahead of her job interview as the bailiffs arrive to demand payment for some old debt she hasn’t dealt with.

Afterwards, Lauren sees Louie playing football with Junior and is soon offended when Junior questions Louie’s academia. She then leaves after tearing strips into Junior for criticising her son. Has she taken things the wrong way?

Bobby’s kept in the dark (Credit: BBC)

Bobby wants answers

Anna and Freddie tease Bobby and try to help him become more assertive. With Bobby failing to get any answers out of Peter regarding Cindy’s whereabouts, Bobby takes action.

He decides to take matters into his own hands, jumping into the back of Martin’s van to follow Peter on his journey… But, is this a bad idea?

Anna and Gina plan a night out

Later on, Anna and Gina agree to go on a night out with Freddie and Felix. But, will everything go to plan?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!