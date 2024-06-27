EastEnders spoilers tonight: Billy comes face to face with brother Teddy

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, June 27), Teddy Mitchell heads into Walford and does some digging after seeing Will at the hospital with Stevie.

Later on, in The Vic, Billy sees Teddy with Will and wants answers as to who he is.

But, how will he react when Stevie reveals that he’s Billy’s brother in EastEnders spoilers?

Billy learns that he has a secret sibling (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Billy meets Teddy

This evening in Walford, Billy reveals to Stevie that he no longer wants him in their family after believing him to be the person responsible for the fundraiser theft.

Will stays with his granddad at the hospital and apologises – knowing that he’s taking the blame for something he did – but is sent off when Teddy turns up.

Teddy’s soon suspicious of who Will is and heads to Walford to get some answers.

It isn’t long before Billy finds out that Will is with a stranger in The Vic, soon about to start a fight with Teddy as he demands to know what he’s doing with his son.

However, Stevie manages to get a hold of the situation by revealing that Teddy is Billy’s brother. How will he process the news?

Barney finds a friend in Avani (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Harry and Barney socialise

Harry starts to flirt with Penny as he asks questions about Walford life. Meanwhile, Avani and Barney start to form a friendship with each other. Can the lads settle down in Walford?

Phil is in trouble (Credit: BBC)

Kyle’s father confronts Phil

Phil makes plans to watch the football with Callum and Jay but is soon interrupted by Kyle’s dad – Kevin.

Kevin starts accusing Phil of threatening Kyle. How will Phil explain himself?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!