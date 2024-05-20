EastEnders spoilers tonight: Britney exposes Zack and Lauren cheating during Whitney wedding

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, May 20), Zack and Whitney realise that they’ve forgotten to tell everyone about the cancelled wedding.

They then decide to go ahead with the event and say their vows, but Britney interrupts the occasion with a big bombshell.

Will Zack and Whitney still get to tie the knot after Britney’s revelation in EastEnders spoilers?

Britney tells Whit about Zack and Lauren (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Britney exposes Zack’s cheating

This evening in Walford, Zack and Whitney enjoy spending some time bonding with baby Dolly.

Britney soon returns home with Bianca though, with Zack taking her aside and begging her not to tell Whitney about his cheating.

Realising that the rest of the Square still thinks that the wedding is going ahead despite Dolly’s birth, the couple decide to continue with their original plans.

Lauren helps Whitney get ready as both she and Zack feel guilty about what they’ve done.

Meanwhile, Lily fills Britney in on Whitney’s previous heartaches as everyone heads to ceremony.

Whitney walks down the aisle with Dolly and reads her vows to Zack just before Britney jumps in and tells everyone that Zack and Lauren slept together. Will the couple still get wed?

Monique and Xavier make an appearance (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Junior’s family turn up

Junior returns to Walford to spend some time with Gina and Anna. George can’t help feeling like an outsider as he watches his children bond without him.

Junior’s secret family – Monique and Xavier – soon turn up at the pub, stunning the Knights. They had no idea that Junior was married with a child!

Alfie thinks that they’re intruders (Credit: BBC)

Mo and Freddie return

Alfie rings Kat and worries that burglars are in the house. Grabbing a toy baseball bat, Alfie strikes…

However, the ‘intruders’ are actually Mo and Freddie who have returned to Walford!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

