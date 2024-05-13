EastEnders spoilers tonight: Britney makes huge revelation to Whitney ahead of her wedding

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, May 13), Britney and Bianca set out to help Whitney get items ahead of her wedding.

However, as Whitney tries on her wedding dress, Britney reveals something huge to a stunned bride-to-be.

What does Britney reveal and how will Whitney react to this news in EastEnders spoilers?

Whitney’s not happy (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Britney reveals a huge secret to Whitney

Bianca and Britney head to the market to bag themselves some deals on the wedding items Whitney wants. However, the pair fail to haggle successfully which prompts Britney to get up to her old ways again…

Later on, Bianca and Britney share a heartfelt moment as Whit tries on her wedding dress in front of them.

However, Whit’s not pleased when Britney reveals her and Bianca’s earlier antics…

George’s family fear for his safety (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: George wants to fight

Elaine returns back to the pub and isn’t happy when she realises that George wasn’t bothered about her being away.

Cindy soon worries the Knight family by revealing George’s plans to fight again as they all try to stop him from doing so.

Elaine tells Cindy to leave them alone as Anna takes action by contacting Junior, hoping that he can talk sense into their dad. Will Anna’s plan work?

Amy makes a decision (Credit: BBC)

Amy plans to sleep with Denzel

Elsewhere in Walford, Amy grows increasingly worried about Denzel and Ebony’s friendship and tells Penny that she plans on sleeping with Denzel.

Penny becomes concerned about Amy as the teen heads out to a party and ask Denzel to spend some time alone with her.

Yolande needs a break (Credit: BBC)

Yolande plans a holiday

Tonight, Yolande tells Levi about her plans to go on holiday with Patrick, with Levi reassuring her that the investigation into Pastor Clayton will still go ahead.

She then informs Denzel that Chelsea or Denise will move in with him whilst she’s away. However, Denzel begs Yolande to trust him in the house alone. Will she?

