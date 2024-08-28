EastEnders spoilers tonight: Chelsea questioned over club crush as Amy fights for her life

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 28), Chelsea feels tense when she is questioned over the club crush at Peggy’s by the police.

Elsewhere, Amy is left fighting for her life after she is taken away in an ambulance straight to the hospital.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea under pressure

Everyone inside Peggy’s was put in serious danger after 100 extra guests made their way inside after Chelsea messed with the booking system to get revenge on Penny’s bossy nature.

She increased the online ticket numbers by 100 but no one knows she was behind it. Tonight, she is taken in by the police along with her other colleagues and questioned about the event.

Chelsea appears visibly tense and uncomfortable when confronted.

Amy was taken to hospital after being caught up in the crush. Earlier, Jack saw her leave and looked extremely tense.

Will Chelsea own up to her actions?

Knight family feud

Meanwhile, George tells his brothers Kojo and Kobina everything about their father’s murder. Still tense from the supposed betrayal, the brothers leave The Vic.

Junior catches up with his father after the crush despite their tense relationship and gives George some advice. He tells George to call Kobina directly to try and mend their fractured relationship and convince him its not too late.

After, George attempts just that, but Kobina ignores the call.

Kojo wandered off alone despite not knowing the area. He grows frustrated at the cafe and feels agitated after the events at The Vic. He gets worked up and onlookers feel concerned for him.

Martin jumps in after noticing this and calls George requesting him for assistance.

George subsequently arrives and helps Kojo calm down and the pair have a heartfelt conversation.

Later, George makes a plan to win back his brothers’ affections and mend their relationships. What does he have in mind?

