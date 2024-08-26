EastEnders spoilers tonight: Chelsea sabotages Penny and puts Peggy’s at risk

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, August 26), the Square is buzzing as a full-blown carnival celebration takes place, but Penny struggles as she attempts to flog tickets outside The Vic.

Elsewhere, Junior and Cindy plan another rendezvous but keep quiet as Ian makes his grand return. Could this be the end of the secret affair?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Penny doesn’t seem to have control of her event at Peggy’s (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea’s Masterplan

Peggy is struggling to promote her big night at Peggy’s following the carnival celebrations as she fails to sell enough tickets. In a last-ditch attempt, she flogs them outside The Vic in the hopes of getting more punters in.

Later, she and Chelsea share a frosty exchange after Chelsea arrives at Peggy’s to get ready for the evening. Still reeling from being blindsided by Penny, Chelsea decides to sabotage Penny by altering the online booking system, meaning too many tickets are sold.

Party-goers continue to buy huge numbers of tickets despite the venue already being near capacity. On top of this, an oblivious Penny is still offering tickets on the street during the event.

Inside, the party rages on but chaos quickly ensues when the club becomes dangerously overcrowded.

When will the girls realise the safety risk? Will it be too late at that point?

Cindy and Junior could be at risk of being exposed (Credit: BBC)

Cindy gets rumbled?

Junior invites Cindy to the party at Peggy’s for another chance to enjoy each other’s company, which Cindy quickly agrees to.

While the pair meet up at the club, Ian makes his grand return, which leaves both Cindy and Junior nervous.

They quickly duck into the office at Peggy’s in an attempt to hide from him.

Despite their shock, the couple can’t help but give into their desires oblivious to the party outside.

Angela informs George and Elaine that his brothers are visiting from Ghana (Credit: BBC)

Knight family reunion

George suffers more family drama as he receives a call from his mother’s friend, Angela, who reveals that brothers are visiting from Ghana.

Despite the positive news, George feels nervous and wants to avoid meeting them. He worries about their reaction to finding out their father was murdered by Eddie.

Anna and Gina feel sad over George’s decision to avoid his brother, so decided to step in and offer him some advice.

George finally comes around and agrees to meet his brothers for the first time. How will they react to the news of their father? Will they take it out on George?

Denise finalises her divorce

Elsewhere in The Vic, Jack faces some sad news which he had been waiting for.

Kim bumps into him and informs Jack that Denise is currently in the process of finalising their divorce.

Jack appears put-out by the news. Could he try and win Denise back for the final time?

Nugget, Amy and Avani wait in line at Peggy’s (Credit: BBC)

Kids night out

Avani grows increasingly restless after Nugget has been taking it easy due to his dialysis treatments.

She addresses Amy and Nugget and tempts them with a night out in Peggy’s for the carnival.

Despite some hesitation, the kids decide to attend…

