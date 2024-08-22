EastEnders spoilers tonight: Chelsea stunned over fresh Gray house sale revelation

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, August 22), Chelsea is stunned when Teddy shares a revelation regarding Gray Atkins and the house sale.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Teddy is the new owner of No.1. The news didn’t go down well with Chelsea, but will this fresh revelation get her on side?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Chelsea is stunned by Teddy’s news (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea shocked by Teddy’s revelation

Previously, Teddy revealed he’d purchased No.1 from previous owner Gray, who is currently in prison.

Given Gray’s history and the fact that it means Chelsea and son Jordan have had to move out, Teddy’s news hasn’t gone down well with the residents of Albert Square.

In a bid to win them all over, Teddy decides to throw a housewarming party. The charm offensive works and even Kim and Chelsea agree to attend.

At the party, Chelsea is stunned when Teddy shares a revelation with her. He tells her he insisted on a last minute clause in the deal to buy Gray’s house – but what is it?

Later, Harry tells his dad that “you know who” has been sniffing around and trying to find out where they have moved to. Teddy insists everything is under control. But who are they hiding from?

Teddy tells Harry he has everything under control (Credit: BBC)

George gives Junior advice

Earlier this week, Junior took Maxine to meet his family in a bid to stop them discovering that Cindy is really his mystery woman.

Cindy didn’t take this well and gave Junior an ultimatum – if he is with her, he can only see her.

Tonight, George gives his son some advice on his relationship predicament, unaware that Junior is seeing his ex wife.

How long can Cindy and Junior keep their affair a secret?

