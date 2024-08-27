EastEnders spoilers tonight: Club crush intensifies – but will everyone make it out alive?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, August 27), bar punters are put in danger as a club crush intensifies at a hugely overcrowded Peggy’s.

Earlier in the night, Chelsea messed with the booking system and oversold tickets leading to the overcrowding, but will she confess?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Things turn even worse at Peggy’s as the crush intensifies (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: The crush leaves several hurt

Everyone inside of Peggy’s was put in serious danger after 100 extra guests made their way inside after Chelsea messed with the bookings system to get revenge on Penny’s bossy nature.

Tonight, the crush continues to intensify with several exits from the club being blocked. Kim is crushed up against the fire exit, which is unable to open due to bins lining up behind it.

Amy and Nugget remain crushed up against the bar without any space to leave after sneaking in through the entrance.

Junior and Cindy are safely locked in the office and giving into their desires. When will they realise what’s happening outside?

Later, Jack rushes to the scene after hearing of the commotion. With both his daughters in there, what will he find in the aftermath?

George accidentally reveals the truth to his brothers (Credit: BBC)

Knight family reunion

George can’t find the words to express his happiness as he is finally reunited with his brothers, Kojo and Kobina.

The pair arrive at The Vic during their visit from Ghana and are equally delighted to see their brother.

During their introductions, Kobina tells George that Kojo is autistic. Things quickly take a turn however when George unknowingly reveals that he witnessed their father’s murder.

He assumes that Angela had informed the men before the introduction, but he is proved wrong when a tense atmosphere grows.

Will George’s brothers forgive him?

Bernie appears to make a big mistake in her plan with Dean (Credit: BBC)

Sharon’s spooked

Sharon takes a relaxing moment to herself before she receives a strange message from an unknown caller.

She turns afraid after she reads an ominous message, which appears to be threatening.

Later, Bernie drops her burner phone while working in the cafe and doesn’t realise.

Who will find the phone? Will Bernie’s true intentions be revealed to the Square?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

