EastEnders spoilers tonight: The day of Keanu’s funeral arrives as Sharon tries to put on a brave face

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, June 13), Keanu’s funeral arrives as the residents of Walford gather to attend his funeral.

Sharon tries to hold it together as she prepares to attend the funeral, saying goodbye to her ex-fiancé.

But, will the day go without a hitch or will chaos erupt in EastEnders spoilers?

EastEnders spoilers: Keanu’s funeral arrives

Viewers of EastEnders will know that Sharon and the rest of ‘The Six’ know the truth about what happened to Keanu at Christmas.

Linda had been the one to stab and kill Keanu with a meat thermometer in a bid to stop Sharon from being strangled to her death.

‘The Six’ then teamed up and buried Keanu’s body. The body was later found under the café floorboards.

Since then, the six women then framed Dean Wicks. They got him successfully banged up for a crime he didn’t commit.

Linda’s been struggling to keep the murder a secret though and has been turning to drink in a bid to deal with her emotions.

This evening, viewers will see Sharon try to remain composed as she prepares to hold Keanu’s funeral.

Later on, Kathy and Linda decide to host a private memorial for Sharon at The Arches so that she can say a proper goodbye to her ex partner away from the public eye. But, will the secrets of ‘The Six’ be laid to rest with Keanu’s body?

EastEnders spoilers: Denise confides in Kim

With Kim and Howie having just returned home from their exotic adventures, Denise sits down with Kim and updates her on what she’s missed.

She then tells her sister about her recent breakdown but fails to tell her the real reason behind it when she’s questioned. But, will Kim rumble the truth?

