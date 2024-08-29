EastEnders spoilers tonight: Denzel receives suspended sentence for steroid charges

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, August 29), Denzel Danes appears in court and receives a suspended sentence for the steroid charges.

Elsewhere, Elaine and George suffer more tension as she enquires about their new family arrivals. Will George be able to make it up with his brothers while sorting things with Elaine?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Denzel receives a suspended sentence for steroid charges (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Denzel’s court charges

Denzel feels relief as he attends court and receives a suspended sentence for his steroid charges.

The teen fell into trouble after taking steroids to improve his gym performances, which led to Nugget ending up in hospital needing frequent dialysis treatments.

Kim and Howie also attend the court and hear that Denzel won’t have to serve any time as long as he commits no further crime.

Will Nugget’s family forgive him now that justice has been served?

Kobina gets angry at George (Credit: BBC)

Elaine’s worried

Meanwhile, Kojo stayed the night at The Vic following his outburst at the cafe last night. George seems intent on mending his relationship with him, but Elaine is concerned what this could mean for the family.

She pulls George to the side and says she’s worried about Kojo staying again in case he has another outburst.

Elaine quickly gets more worried when Kojo continues to react badly to the news of George witnessing their father’s death.

Kobina makes his grand return and helps calm Kojo down and diffuses the situation. However, this doesn’t last long as a still-furious Kobina goes head-to-head with George over their father.

Later, Kobina tells George he and his brother are heading back to Ghana.

Priya’s plan

Elsewhere, Priya is still trying to cook up a plan for a new job.

Last night (Wednesday, August 28), her shift at Kat’s Cabs went well, but she’s still trying to settle her desires for independence while on the Square.

She spots Zack, corners him and manages to work her magic again by bagging herself a trial shift at Walford East.

How will her shift go, and how will Ravi react?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!