EastEnders spoilers tonight: Eve proposes to Suki

EastEnders spoilers for tonight see Eve worry for her relationship with Suki following Ayesha’s arrival. So she takes drastic action to prove her love – and get Suki’s commitment in return.

Meanwhile, Reiss comes up with more lies to cover his tracks, but will Sonia wise up? And, Cindy makes a rash decision to cover her affair with Junior, while Linda’s plight gets worse.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for Tuesday August 6.

Will Suki say yes? (Credit: BBC)

Eve proposes

Irritated Eve doesn’t want to hear Suki’s continuous praise of Ayesha. However, a conversation with Suki reassures her and she softens towards the newcomer.

However, still rattled, Eve confides in Stacey about her fears. Stacey points out it’s all thanks to Nish – this is exactly what he wants and he is manipulating the situation and Eve is falling into his trap.

After another run-in with Nish, Eve makes a big decision about how to stop his meddling. Heading to The Vic, Eve proposes to Suki in front of Ayesha, Stacey and the Panesars. Will Suki accept?

Will Sonia buy it? (Credit: BBC)

Reiss lies again in EastEnders spoilers

Under pressure, Reiss knows he has to find the money to pay Phil, who is demanding a return on his investment today. But Reiss cannot pay.

Winding himself up into even more of a mess, Reiss tells another lie to Sonia to cover his tracks – and get the money. However will she finally suss out his web of lies? Or can he find the money and get Phil off his back, quick smart, before Sonia finds out?

Cindy’s desperation is evident (Credit: BBC)

Cindy goes to great lengths

Unable to keep away from each other, Cindy and Junior arrange to meet up at No.45 for an afternoon in bed. However, Peter has to go to a meeting so can’t step in to run Beale’s Eels.

Determined to get her fix, Cindy makes a rash decision and promotes Bobby to manager, leaving him in charge. But it’s clear Bobby can’t cope.

Cindy doesn’t seem bothered though as at home, she’s ripping Junior’s clothes off…

Will Linda do a deal with the devil? (Credit: BBC)

Linda in turmoil in EastEnders spoilers

Hungover Linda forgets Annie’s dentist appointment, leaving Elaine concerned. Elaine offers to take Annie instead, which causes Linda to get defensive. However when the dentist later reveals Annie’s dental care has slipped things get worse for Linda.

She asks Jack for advice on the trial as she considers taking Dean’s deal. Desperately unsure which way to turn, Linda faces a difficult decision – will she accept and let Dean walk free?

