EastEnders spoilers tonight: Junior comes to Walford and immediately beds Bianca

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, May 14), Junior faces his dad George on the Square after Anna contacted him and asked him to help the family out.

However, he then meets Bianca and finds himself getting intimate with her just moments after his initial arrival.

But, can Junior’s entrance help him get through to George in EastEnders spoilers?

Junior bumps into Bianca (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Junior sleeps with Bianca

Viewers will know that last night (Monday, May 13), George attended a fight and was greeted by his opponent – his son, Junior.

This evening, George stands in disbelief over this father-son reunion and decides to cancel the fight.

Later on, Junior doesn’t feel welcome in The Vic and tries to leave. Ending up in Peggy’s, he starts talking to Bianca and sleeps with her at No.25…

Whitney asks Lauren to take an important role (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney replaces Bianca with Lauren

With Whitney furious with Bianca for letting Britney steal, she tells her that she’s no longer Maid of Honour at the wedding.

She also cuts all ties with her, telling her to leave her life for good. Needing a new Maid of Honour, Whit then turns to Lauren and offers her the position.

With Lauren accepting, both she and Zack feel guilty for their betrayal of the bride-to-be. Will they fess up?

Nugget goes to kiss Amy (Credit: BBC)

Nugget makes things worse for Amy

At the party, Amy and Denzel try to sleep together but Denzel fails to perform due to his steroid use.

Amy then tries to comfort Denzel but he turns things around and puts the blame on her.

Afterwards, Nugget tries to lift Amy’s spirits but then gets the wrong end of the stick and goes in for a kiss.

At home, Penny notices that Amy’s upset and starts to worry about her. But, can she get her sister to open up?

