EastEnders spoilers tonight: Junior suspicious as Cindy tries to get George back

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, June 3), Cindy tries to be there for Anna after finding out that she’d recently been mugged.

She then tries to get closer to George as Junior watches her with increasing suspicion…

But, will Cindy prove to be successful in her aims of getting George back in EastEnders spoilers?

Cindy tries to win back George (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Junior is suspicious

This evening in Walford, Ian informs Cindy of Anna’s mugging as Kathy accuses Cindy of being a bad parent.

Cindy tries to encourage Anna to make a statement to Jack but she doesn’t want to get the police involved.

As Cindy fails to prioritise Ian, she heads to the Boxing Den to check the CCTV with George.

The pair then discuss supporting Anna as their daughter turns up and is upset to see them drinking together at home.

It isn’t long before Cindy tries to get George back but he tells her to leave. However, Junior watches the whole interaction from a distance, suspicious… Does he have any need to worry?

Ravi confronts Vinny (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ravi questions Vinny’s loyalty

With Ravi and Nish discussing their fears over Vinny’s loyalty, Ravi heads out to make sure that Vinny is on Nish’s side.

Vinny promises Ravi that he’s being genuine, with Ravi seeming to believe his lies.

Nish feels relieved to have his son’s support as Ravi promises to always be there for him.

However, later on, Vinny joins up with Suki and goes over their plan to take what should be theirs…

Harvey is unable to contact Maya (Credit: BBC)

Harvey’s friendship is on the line

Harvey loses Maya’s phone number and ropes in Tommy to help track down his new friend online. Will he find her?

Reiss has work trouble (Credit: BBC)

Reiss worries

Tonight, Reiss is stressed out when he admits to Sonia that he’s lost a big client, worrying about money. Can Sonia cheer him up?

