EastEnders spoilers tonight: Kat confides in Alfie as Tommy’s behaviour worsens

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, July 29), Kat confides in Alfie as Tommy’s behaviour gets worse following his latest abuse of his mum.

Last week, Tommy hit Kat after telling his mum he wanted to live with Phil, and now his anger has stretched to his young brothers.

Will Kat and Alfie be able to get through to Tommy in EastEnders spoilers?

Tommy’s behaviour gets worse (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Kat is at her wits’ end

Kat is still struggling with Tommy, so Alfie offers to look after the kids while she takes a holiday.

However, Kat insists she needs to stick around and keep an eye on Tommy. This proves correct when she catches Tommy being rough with the twins.

Later, she confides in Alfie about her fears for Tommy and his current behaviour. Alfie insists he’ll help her get through to Tommy.

Vinny wants to be involved in Nish’s business deal (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Vinny tries to win Nish’s trust

Nish likes being the centre of attention with Ravi and Vinny, but when Vinny tries to get involved in Nish’s business deal, Nish side-lines him.

Vinny rants at Suki, who tells her son he needs to be bold if he is to gain Nish’s respect.

Later, at Walford East, Vinny gate-crashes the business deal and manages to charm the potential client.

However, it may be for nothing as Priya arrives and launches into a character assassination of Nish. Can Vinny salvage the deal?

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Callum is feeling down

Kathy, Ian and Lexi are heading off to visit Ben in America.

Callum is feeling down because he was unable to get the time off work to join them, but Johnny resolves to cheer him up.

