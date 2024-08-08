EastEnders spoilers tonight: Linda’s blackmailer exposed as they visit Dean in prison

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (August 8) Linda’s blackmailer is revealed as they pay Dean a visit in prison.

This week, an accomplice of Dean’s – a man named Fraser – offered Linda a deal. If she was to withdraw her statement about him, he would confess to raping her.

Later on, she then received a creepy letter that read: “I know what you did at Christmas. Liar!” referring to the murder and cover-up of Keanu.

And in EastEnders spoilers tonight (August 8) viewers finally get to see who is behind the letter.

Linda’s blackmailer is revealed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda’s blackmailer revealed

In EastEnders spoilers tonight, Linda is still reeling over receiving the blackmail letter. She shows it to Johnny to determine who might have sent it.

Rattled, Johnny summons Denise and Sharon to reveal all. Later on, Linda arrives home to a second letter.

She then loses control and causes a scene when she starts accusing individuals in The Vic. Johnny consoles her upstairs, however, whilst unbeknownst to them, the culprit sending the letters is visiting Dean.

Mo notices sparks fly between Anna and Freddie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders tonight: Freddie and Anna

Also happening in EastEnders tonight, Freddie takes Mo bird watching in the Square to cheer her up. They are joined by Anna after being stood up by Bobby.

Mo notices a spark between the pair and later gives Anna food for thought. Bobby continues to try and prove his managerial skills at Beale’s Eels but he grows suspicious when Cindy heads home with a migraine.

At No.45, Cindy meets with Junior as the pair make to head upstairs as Bobby arrives.

Read more: EastEnders: Laila Rouass needs to stay on the soap beg fans

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!