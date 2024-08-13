Composite image of Linda and Johnny on EastEnders (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Linda in life-threatening situation after huge row with Johnny

Linda's in grave danger

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

In EastEnders spoilers tonight, Linda Carter’s drinking leaves her life hanging in the balance as her latest binge takes a terrifying turn. After a vicious row breaks out between her and Johnny, miserable Linda hits the bottle – hard.

Will she survive her latest calamity?

Elsewhere, Cindy is horrified at Peter’s new job. As she attempts to dissuade him from working with Junior, Cindy tells a massive lie.

Meanwhile, Sonia is sad at not being able to show off an engagement ring, and Freddie overhears a shocking argument between Anna and Gina.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Johnny looking miserable on EastEnders
Johnny and Linda get into a bitter row (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda’s in danger

Johnny is a loss at how to help Linda after discovering that she has been drinking all night. As Gina tells him that she’ll look after his mum, Johnny and Linda break into a blazing row.

Later, returning home, he finds Linda in a life-threatening situation. Will Linda survive?

Junior and Linda argue on EastEnders
Cindy demands that Junior rescind Peter’s job offer (Credit: BBC)

Junior becomes between Cindy and Peter

Cindy is furious when she learns that Peter is going to work for Junior. She offers him the manager’s job at Beale’s Eels, ready and eager to demote Bobby.

When Peter refuses, she orders Junior to fire Peter. However, he stands his ground, adamant that he won’t rescind the job offer.

Lauren wonders why Cindy is so determined to stop Peter working with Junior. Hastily covering her tracks, Cindy tells a lie about Junior’s business.

Cindy and Peter argue on EastEnders
Cindy tries to cover her tracks (Credit: BBC)

Sonia is deflated after Reiss mugs her off

Amy questions Sonia over the lack of an engagement ring. Sonia is saddened that she’s unable to show off her bling.

Freddie watches as Anna and Gina argue
Freddie’s ears are burning (Credit: BBC)

Anna and Gina bicker over Freddie

Bobby apologises for taking Anna for granted. Angry that Gina interfered, the sisters argue.

However, they are both unaware that Freddie has overheard Gina saying that Anna is in love with him. What will Freddie do?

Joel Harley
Freelance Writer

