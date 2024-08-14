EastEnders spoilers tonight: Linda rushed to hospital as Johnny blames Gina

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 14), Johnny is left devastated as Linda is rushed to hospital. He later blames Gina for what’s happened to his mum and forces her to move out of The Queen Vic.

Meanwhile, Cindy and Junior’s affair continues. However, the pair’s plans are scuppered when Gina turns up at Junior’s door asking to move in with him.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Johnny confides in Callum after Linda’s hospital dash (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Johnny struggles as Linda hospitalised

Paramedics rush into The Queen Vic after Gina and Johnny found Linda nearly unconscious in bed, following another drinking binge.

Later on at the hospital, Johnny is devastated by his mum’s actions. However, he piles the blame on Gina and insists she must move out of The Vic.

Johnny is later comforted by Callum, who provides him with a shoulder to cry on. As a result of Callum’s kindness, Johnny gets the wrong impression and attempts to kiss him.

How will Callum react to Johnny’s kiss?

Junior and Cindy’s affair continues (Credit: BBC)

Cindy and Junior are nearly caught

Elsewhere in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers, Junior tempts Cindy to a late-night glass of wine at his apartment. Cindy gets glammed up for the occasion and reels off some excuses at home in order to head over to Junior’s.

However, Gina arrives at Junior’s door and asks to move in with him, leaving him surprised. Junior panics that Cindy will turn up any minute, resulting in him rejecting Gina.

Freddie hides his feelings

Meanwhile, Freddie attempts to put some distance between him and Anna, due to his feelings for her.

After hearing Gina and Anna’s conversation about him, Freddie doesn’t want to make things awkward between himself, Anna and Bobby… Will he succeed in his mission?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!