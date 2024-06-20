EastEnders spoilers tonight: Lola’s fundraiser money is stolen

EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, June 20), Harvey and Maya grow distant while Lola’s fundraiser begins, but ends with disastrous consequences. EastEnders is filled with drama as Lola’s fundraiser money is stolen.

What could Maya be hiding from Harvey? Read on for more EastEnders spoilers.

Jean, Harvey, and Maya (Credit: BBC)

Newcomer Maya becomes a detective

After bonding over football, Harvey grows concerned due to Maya suddenly disappearing on EastEnders tonight. However, Maya is investigating Aaron’s past including his elusive criminal history.

Maya recently found out about Harvey’s son Aaron and his extremist past as he’s currently in prison serving time for planting a bomb.

Is Maya trustworthy or is she trying to dig up dirt on Harvey for all the wrong reasons?

Albie and Phil (Credit: BBC)

Phil confesses he’s the father in EastEnders spoilers

Sharon and Phil are growing closer once again (please no). Sharon even allows Phil to spend alone time with Albie at No. 43. Phil takes the opportunity to reveal to Albie that he’s his father.

After bonding with Albie over a game of football it was heartwarming, but we can only imagine how Sharon will react to Phil’s admission on EastEnders.

Stevie and Big Mo (Credit: BBC)

Lola’s fundraiser begins

Lola’s fundraiser begins at The Vic and it is a big success. Big Mo enlists Stevie as they put on a magic act despite Stevie being unsure based on his guilt for letting Will down.

The magic act is a huge party pleaser and the fundraiser seems to be enjoyed by everyone at The Vic. Unfortunately, things aren’t always as they seem and it’s revealed the money raised has been stolen.

Unsure of who to blame, the residents of Walford turn to each other as everyone becomes a suspect in the case of the missing money. But as fingers are pointed, who really took it?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

