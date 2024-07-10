EastEnders spoilers tonight: The Mitchells torn apart after Billy mum death news discovery

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 10), Billy finds out the full story behind his mum Val’s tragic death after dad Stevie finally comes clean about what happened.

Stevie‘s arrival in Walford hasn’t come without its surprises, as he introduced Billy to his half-brother Teddy Mitchell in a shock turn of events. Stevie dropped another huge bombshell when he revealed Billy’s mum passed away many years ago without Billy knowing.

As Stevie shares the details of Val’s passing, how will Billy react in EastEnders spoilers?

Stevie reveals all about Billy’s mum death (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Billy learns the truth about his mum’s death

After finding out his mum is dead, Billy demands Stevie tell him everything about her passing. The pair head back home, when Stevie finally reveals all.

Phil then tries to come between Billy and Stevie as Teddy encourages Billy to go lightly on their dad.

It isn’t long before Billy then lashes out at Phil for trying to ruin his relationship with his dad.

Will Billy be able to forgive his dad or is their relationship over for good?

Denzel learns the truth about Pastor Clayton (Credit: BBC)

Yolande opens up to Denzel

Elsewhere in tonight’s EastEnders, Yolande tells Denzel about Pastor Clayton’s assault. The teenager is left confused after arriving home to find Yolande, Patrick and Howie in the living room with Levi.

Denzel accuses them of talking about him behind his back before storming out. However, Denzel is unaware they are actually discussing Yolande‘s assault and Pastor Clayton being charged.

Later, Yolande catches up with Denzel at the gym and tells him about the assault. He is left shocked by the revelation and comforts Yolande.

Will Denzel turn a corner and finally begin making amends with his family?

EastEnders spoilers: Ian acts suspiciously

Ian doesn’t want to talk about Bobby’s 21st birthday and snaps when the topic is discussed. Bobby then admits that he doesn’t want any big celebrations for the occasion.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

