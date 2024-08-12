EastEnders spoilers tonight: Nish makes Ayesha an offer to upset newly engaged couple Eve and Suki

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, 12 August), Nish makes Ayesha an offer in a bid to upset engaged couple Eve and Suki, but will she be tempted?

Elsewhere, Gina tells Anna not to string Bobby along if her heart lies with Freddie.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers tonight.

Will Ayesha be tempted by Nish’s offer? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nish makes Ayesha an offer

Since her arrival in the Square, Nish has been hoping Ayesha would come between his ex-wife Suki and her partner Eve.

But so far the plan has backfired and despite some initial jealousy from Eve over Suki’s friendship with Ayesha, Suki and Eve became engaged last week.

Tonight, Nish makes another desperate attempt to upset Suki and Eve and he makes Ayesha a tempting offer, but will she accept?

Junior offers Peter a job (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Peter gets a new job

Peter is still upset that Bobby was promoted to manager at Beale’s Eels instead of him.

Lauren tries to reassure Peter and tells him Cindy must be up to something as she wouldn’t do Bobby a favour without an ulterior motive. Peter thinks maybe it’s down to family dramas.

Junior overhears Peter, Lauren and Gina speculating in The Vic. Not wanting them to figure out he is having an affair with Cindy, Junior offers Peter a job to keep him out of the way.

But, is it only a matter of time before Cindy and Junior are caught out?

Does Anna really want to be with Freddie? (Credit: BBC)

Gina gives Anna a warning

Gina is suspicious that her sister has a crush on Freddie and she warns Anna not to string Bobby along if it’s Freddie she wants.

Anna dismisses her sister’s suggestion and insists she and Bobby are great together. Is she just kidding herself though?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you excited to about EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!