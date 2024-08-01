In EastEnders spoilers tonight, Chelsea Fox receives the upsetting news that ex Gray Atkins is planning on selling her home. Murderous Gray is currently behind bars after committing multiple murders in Walford – but that’s not stopping him from selling up.

What will Chelsea do next?

Elsewhere, Nish stirs up trouble after he decides to seek out an old friend of Suki’s. Yesterday’s episode saw Priya lock Nish up at the Minute Mart. However, his night in handcuffs clearly hasn’t mellowed him out, as it’s not long before he starts scheming again.

What does Nish have planned for his ex-wife… and what will he learn after reaching out to her old pal?

Elsewhere, Callum attempts to move on with his life, with Ben still locked up. However, a comment from Billy leaves him feeling even worse than before. Can Callum start to live his life without Ben around?

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Chelsea and Bernie are distraught to learn the house is up for sale (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea and Bernie’s shocking discovery

Chelsea and Bernie are shocked when a ‘For Sale’ sign goes up outside the house without notice. This is how they learn that Gray has decided to sell up.

What will they do next?

Nish’s night in the Minute Mart hasn’t chilled him out any (Credit: BBC)

Nish stirs up some trouble

Nish helps Avani to help him track down a woman online. He tells Avani that she’s an old friend of Suki’s. What does scheming Nish have planned now?

Callum enjoys a few beers with Johnny (Credit: BBC)

One step back for Callum

Following Honey’s advice, Callum gears up for a fun night out with Johnny. However, he is left shaken when Billy makes a comment suggesting that it hasn’t taken him long to move on from Ben.

Billy makes a snide comment which leaves Callum reeling (Credit: BBC)

Callum is horrified by Billy’s remarks. Will he be able to go ahead with his night out with Johnny… or has Billy spoiled the mood?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

