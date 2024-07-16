In EastEnders spoilers tonight, the fallout settles for the Beales following Jane’s shock return into the family’s lives.

As Ian tries to explain the situation to Ian and George, the sudden arrival of Peter and Bobby raises even more questions.

What is behind the sudden reappearance of Jane?

Meanwhile, disaster strikes when someone spikes Anna’s drink while on a night out with Freddie and Gina. And Lauren makes up with Junior.

Yesterday’s episode saw Cindy and George catch Ian in the act (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: The Beales reel from Jane’s shock return

Following yesterday’s bombshell, the drama continues as Cindy and George confront Ian over his lies and relationship to Jane.

Just then, Peter and Bobby arrive, demanding to know what has been going on. How will they react as they come face-to-face with Jane?

The youths enjoy a night out on the town (Credit: BBC)

Anna disappears amid drink spiking fears

As the pair get ready for their night on the town, Gina questions Anna over whether Bobby is right for her. However, Anna insists that Bobby is her man.

It’s all fun and games until disaster strikes (Credit: BBC)

While out, the group worry about Anna when they suspect that her drink may have been spiked. But when they go to look for her, she is nowhere to be found.

What’s happened to Anna?

The gang begin to suspect that Anna has been spiked (Credit: BBC)

Lauren opens up

Penny tries to talk to Lauren about her shouting at Junior. The pair worry that Louie may be struggling at school.

Lauren softens up after some advice from Kathy, and she heads over to The Vic to apologise to Junior. As they share a drink, Junior offers some words of encouragement.

Sensing an opportunity, Lauren asks Jay for a trial shift at the Car Lot – which he accepts.

