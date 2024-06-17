EastEnders spoilers tonight: Phil and Callum become suspicious of ‘The Six’

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, June 17), Phil and Callum both grow suspicious of ‘The Six’ as questions surrounding Keanu’s murder continue to swirl.

Karen has been keen to get to the bottom of what happened to her beloved son at Christmas, having become unconvinced that Dean is to blame for Keanu’s death.

Her questions have caught the attention of both Callum and Phil, but will they uncover what really went on in EastEnders spoilers?

Phil grows suspicious of Sharon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Phil’s suspicious of Sharon

Father’s Day leaves Phil feeling down as he asks Sharon if he can spend some time with Albie. Despite her initial reluctance, she agrees and the pair enjoy a game of football in the Square.

Sharon then convinces Callum to let Phil join his video call with Ben, to which he agrees. However, when Callum begins asking questions about Keanu and Dean, Sharon makes an abrupt exit.

Phil later heads to No.43 to chat to Sharon but when he spots a suspicious text from Linda on her phone, he demands answers. Could Phil be the next Walford resident to uncover what really happened to Keanu?

Phil heads round to speak to Sharon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Karen leaves Walford for good

Having returned to Walford to attend her son Keanu’s funeral, Karen makes the decision to leave London for good and head back to Spain.

Unable to cope with the bad memories the Square holds, and with some encouragement from daughter Bernie, Karen bids farewell to Walford once more after a brief comeback.

She leaves believing Dean is the one who murdered her son, with Linda having successfully brushed off any suspicions. But, how long can Linda keep up her innocent act? Is her cover about to be blown?

