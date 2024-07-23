In EastEnders spoilers tonight, Phil Mitchell begins to suspect that something may be amiss as Reiss continues to scam clueless Sharon. As Sharon agrees to hand over more money to the desperate accountant, Phil confronts them both.

Will he learn what Reiss has been up to?

Elsewhere, Elaine makes a worrying discovery as Linda continues to struggle with her sobriety. And, as Tommy continues to misbehave, he and Kat break into another blazing row.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Penny strike up a partnership.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Reiss and Sonia continue to stress about money (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Phil smells a rat

Looking to solve their financial woes, Sonia and Reiss seek extra work. Reiss manages to find a temporary job with Kim at Fox & Hair.

Later, he asks Sharon about the outstanding money. Overhearing the conversation, Phil listens in, bemused.

At the Boxing Den, Reiss is delighted when Sharon agrees to pay her outstanding debt. However, when he arrives, Phil demands to know what is going on.

As Reiss skulks out of the room, Sharon admits she may have taken her eye off the accounts recently. Will Phil realise what Reiss has been up to?

Can Linda resist the bottle? (Credit: BBC)

Elaine worries about Linda

Sharon and Linda share a heart-to-heart about Dean and the forthcoming trail. Later, Elaine gives Linda another pep talk as she wraps a present for Lexi.

She grows worried when she spots an empty vodka miniature.

Tommy pays Phil a visit (Credit: BBC)

Kat clashes with Tommy

Tommy skips his summer job and tries to convince Phil to get back together with Kat. Just then, she arrives and a row breaks out when she tells Tommy that she and Phil are never, ever getting back together.

As the row blazes on between her and Phil, she orders Tommy home. Once alone together, Kat and Tommy break into another intense argument.

Penny feels frustrated about her work situation (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea and Penny strike up a plan

When Avani steals a top from her stall, Penny comes to blows with Ravi. Afterwards, she vents to Chelsea about her (lack of) work prospects.

After learning of her previous work in promotion, Chelsea asks her to run a special night at Peggy’s.

