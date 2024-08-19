EastEnders spoilers tonight: Raging Phil confronts Reiss before Teddy steps in

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, August 19), an angry Phil squares up to Reiss before Teddy separates the pair. Reiss must admit to Sonia that he was supposed to pay Phil today, but can’t.

Meanwhile, Teddy creates a partnership with Reiss by taking on his debt in a seemingly too-good-to-be-true deal, which Reiss accepts with trepidation.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Teddy and Sharon step in to diffuse the tension between Reiss and Phil (Credit BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Reiss suffers Phil’s wrath

A raging Phil storms to 25 Albert Square as the day of Reiss’ debt repayment arrives. He has not yet approached Phil nor revealed to Sonia that he owes money.

Tonight, Reiss attempts to coax Sonia for a day out of the Square to avoid the deadline, but she refuses. Sonia feels touched as Kathy offers to throw an engagement party for them both, but her happiness quickly fades when Phil aggressively knocks on their door looking for his money.

Reiss is forced to explain to a clueless Sonia why Phil is angry and the situation escalates before Sharon and Teddy jump in to diffuse the tension.

Sonia buys Reiss time by pleading with Sharon, but Teddy steps up and surprisingly offers to take the debt from Phil.

A shocked Reiss agrees and shakes his hand. Could there be an ulterior motive to Teddy’s actions? What does he want from Reiss?

Junior brings his date, Maxine, to meet his family (Credit: BBC)

Junior and Gina bond

Across the Square, siblings Junior and Gina take the time to get to know each other as they settle into their new roles as flatmates. However, George is still pestering Gina to find out who Junior’s new mystery woman is.

Later on, Cindy discovers Gina searching through Junior’s phone at Beales Eels and asks what she’s up to. Gina admits her plan and Cindy then relays this to Junior in a secret meeting.

Junior disappoints Cindy by skipping an arranged affair meeting and she grows angry after going to the Vic and finding him there with another woman, Maxine, there with him.

He took his date to meet his family. Junior insists to Cindy that his actions were purely for distraction, so George and Gina would stop pestering him.

Cindy sees Junior’s date while having a drink with her family (Credit: BBC)

Harvey’s hard work

Meanwhile, Harvey has been working himself into the ground to save enough money for Maya. Jean is not happy after the couple feel more distant and she insists they haven’t been spending enough time together.

Will Harvey and Jean’s relationship recover from their growing distance?

Ben’s woes

Kathy returns from America after a visit with Ian to make sure Ben is okay. She returns with bad news, which leaves the Mitchell’s worries about his mental health.

She reveals to Phil that Ben is in a bad way and warns that he needs help. Kathy urges him to put all of his efforts into helping Ben’s appeal.

Meanwhile, Ian remains in America in an attempt to find Ben a better lawyer.

