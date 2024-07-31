EastEnders spoilers tonight: Priya holds Nish against his will in a bid to expose his lies

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 31), Priya is determined to clear her name after Vinny kicked her out of the Panesar home. She manages to get Nish alone before attempting to convince him to admit he lied about sleeping with her.

Elsewhere, Alfie tries to bring some light-hearted fun to Albert Square, whilst Honey acts a shoulder to cry on for Callum.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Priya is determined to prove Nish is lying (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Priya tries to get Nish to confess to lying

After being kicked out of the Panesar household, Priya experiences a further blow when Ravi blocks her from attending Nugget’s next dialysis session.

Determined to clear her name and get Nish to admit he lied about sleeping with her, Priya hatches a plan. She lures Nish to the Minute Mart, before handcuffing him and demanding that he films a video retracting his lie about them sleeping together.

Will Nish confess to lying? And, what will Priya do next?

Alfie organises an event in the Square (Credit: BBC)

Alfie brings the Square together

Elsewhere in tonight’s EastEnders, Alfie tries his best to bring some of the Walford residents together. Spending some time alone with Tommy whilst Kat, Bert and Ernie are on holiday, he comes up with a plan.

Alfie organises a mini-Olympic Games in the Square, with many of the kids joining in. He struggles to convince Tommy to take part but he eventually agrees after Alfie offers a cash prize to the winner.

Honey gives Callum some food for thought

Over in the Queen Vic, Honey comforts Callum after he misses a call from Ben. The duo share a heart-to-heart and Honey advises Callum that life is for living.

She encourages Callum to have a night out with Johnny, despite Callum declining Johnny’s offer for a drink the day before.

Will Callum take Honey’s advice on board?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!