In EastEnders spoilers tonight, Reiss spots an opportunity to line his pockets at Sharon’s expense. As he helps with her accounting, he pockets some of Sharon’s cash amid an escalating lie.

Will he be caught out?

Elsewhere, an angry Phil Mitchell continues to alienate his family. As Billy and Teddy host a Mitchell get-together, Phil continues to rage at recent events – causing cheeky Teddy to snap back at the increasingly impotent family figurehead.

Later, he continues to set the cat among the pigeons in his continued pursuit of Sharon.

Meanwhile, Peter grows suspicious of his dad’s shady behaviour, and confronts Ian. But what is Ian up to?

Elsewhere, Kat takes advice from Jean when Tommy is caught shoplifting.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Reiss takes the opportunity to fleece Sharon out of some cash (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Guilty Reiss dupes Sharon

As he helps Sharon with her accounts, Reiss uses some underhand methods to line his own pockets while calling in her debts. Later, he feels terrible when Sharon gives him a bonus on top of his pay – but still takes the cash.

Back at home, he lies, and tell Sonia that he has enough money to pay Debbie’s care fees. How much longer can Reiss carry on lying?

Phil fumes his way through dinner with the family (Credit: BBC)

Phil alienates his family

Still raging, Phil continues to drive a wedge between himself and the rest of the Mitchells. Billy and Teddy arrange a family dinner over at Walford East, but don’t invite Phil until Jay asks him.

During the meal, Teddy tries to smooth things over between the family. Taking a seat at the table, Phil makes some awful remarks about Stevie – causing Harry to hit back with a jibe about his stolen car.

How will Phil react?

The Mitchells host a big family dinner (Credit: BBC)

Teddy makes a move

When Harry accidentally spills a drink all over Sharon, Teddy takes the opportunity to ask her out again. She gently turns him down, but Teddy won’t be dissuaded.

Later, he arrives on her doorstep with a new blouse and a bottle of wine. Will Sharon fall for his act?

Peter confronts his dodgy dad (Credit: BBC)

Ian’s up to something

Ian heads off to a council meeting. However, Peter is suspicious of his dad’s odd behaviour.

When Ian tells Cindy that he’s attending a leadership course in Manchester alone, she’s put out. Later, Peter tells Ian that he checked with the council and knows that he’s lying.

He demands to know what his dad is up to. Will Ian come clean?

Kat has it out with thieving Tommy (Credit: BBC)

Tommy’s idle hands make light work

Kat is horrified when CCTV footage catches Tommy shoplifting at the Minute Mart. Jean suggests that she should find Tommy a job to keep him out of trouble.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

