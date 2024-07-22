EastEnders spoilers tonight: Reiss scams Sharon as his debt piles up

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, July 22) Reiss’s money worries continue as he forges ahead with his plan to scam Sharon out of her cash.

Reiss has been struggling to pay the care home fees for Debbie and tonight they chase him up for more money.

Will his plan to get money out of Sharon work in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Reiss has been doing Sharon’s books (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Reiss lies to Sharon

The care home call Reiss and tell him that Debbie will have to be moved to a different home if he doesn’t pay the outstanding fees.

Not seeing another way out, Reiss tells Sharon that he has discovered an unpaid VAT receipt that she needs to pay asap.

When Sharon gets emotional over Keanu, Reiss feels guilty for adding to her stress and backtracks, telling her he can find a loophole.

However, following some news from Sonia, Reiss reconsiders and he heads back to Sharon’s to say he made a mistake – there is no loophole and Sharon needs to pay the VAT bill immediately. Will Reiss get away with the scam?

Tommy ditches school (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Kat and Alfie struggle to discipline Tommy

Kat and Alfie are furious when they receive a call to say Tommy hasn’t turned up for his last day at school.

Alfie finds him in the Boxing Den sparring with Phil and he orders him to the Launderette.

After spying Harvey giving Maya money, Tommy becomes convinced that Harvey is cheating on Jean. He later heads to see Phil again where he urges Phil to try and get back with Kat.

Linda evades Bernie’s questions about Dean (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: It’s the day of Dean’s plea hearing

Bernie is deflated when Jack says he won’t be attending Dean’s plea hearing.

Later, Bernie tries to talk to Linda about Dean, but Linda evades Bernie’s questions. Will Bernie get close to discovering Linda’s secret?

