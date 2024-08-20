EastEnders spoilers tonight: Reiss and Sonia arrested for murder

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, August 20), Reiss and Sonia are arrested for murder in a dramatic showdown at The Vic. Martin sticks to his new friendly role and wars Reiss that the police were asking questions about Debbie’s death.

Elsewhere, Harvey puts his and baby Charli’s life at risk after he makes a sleepy mistake. The pair are rescued by Jack before being rushed to hospital.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Reiss and Sonia are arrested for murder (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Reiss and Sonia are arrested

Sonia and Reiss have a turbulent day, which begins with Sonia expressing worries about her eight-week visibility scan after her brutal IVF journey. Adding to this, Sharon reveals to her that Teddy took on Reiss’ debt, to which Sonia was clueless.

Feeling even worse, Sonia confronts Reiss during the tense scan and tells him it is madness to make a deal with a stranger.

The scan appears to go as planned and the couple head back to the Square, where they join Kathy’s planned engagement party at The Vic with their friends and family.

As part of their new friendship agreement, Martin pulls Reiss to the side and warns him that the police have been milling about and asking questions about Debbie’s death.

The police enter the party dramatically and arrest both Sonia and Reiss for murder.

Jack discovers Harvey asleep in his hot car with Charli (Credit: BBC)

Harvey puts Charli in danger

Elsewhere, Harvey has been working overtime to try and raise funds for Maya. Jean confronts Harvey and asks where he was last night as he didn’t make it home.

Harvey admits that he had been taking extra trips for more fares to raise money. Jean feels frustrated at him choosing his work over her again, so Harvey attempts to make it up to her.

He offers to pick up Charli from nursery for Stacey to relieve pressure and make it back into Jean’s good books. However, he falls asleep in a hot car with Charli in the back due to his lack of rest the night before.

Jack luckily walks past and spots them in time to break the pair out and save them from potentially fatal accidents. They rush to hospital and Harvey feels despair at his careless actions.

Could this be the end of Harvey’s and Jean’s relationship?

Cindy gives Junior the cold shoulder (Credit: BBC)

Cindy’s angry at Junior

Cindy continues to be angry at Junior after he took Maxine on a date but things get worse as she learns the latest development. Gina gossips that Junior slept with Maxine.

Upon learning the information, Cindy decides to distance herself from Junior and ignore him. Junior suggests she is overreacting, but Cindy maintains that if he’s with her, he can’t be with anyone else.

Will Junior choose Maxine or Cindy?

Teddy and his sons move into No.1 after Chelsea was forced to leave (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea’s new home

Meanwhile, Chelsea is upset as she makes the move to No.20 after having to leave No.1 behind. Denise reassures Chelsea and vows to help her build a new life away from the house and her memories of Gray.

The mother and daughter are unaware that the new occupants of No.1 are currently moving in. Teddy bought the house for him and his sons as a place to start their new lives.

