EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sharon finally breaks the news of Keanu’s death to Albie

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, June 12), Sharon decides that it’s time to finally tell Albie that his ‘daddy’ Keanu isn’t coming home.

She sits him down and tells him that Keanu is dead in some upsetting scenes that air this evening.

But, how will Albie take the news and will he understand what it means in EastEnders spoilers?

Albie finds out about his ‘dad’s’ death (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Spoilers: Sharon tells Albie that Keanu has died

With Linda struggling whilst organising things for Keanu’s wake, she offers to help Sharon tell Albie about Keanu’s death.

However, Sharon tells her that she’ll tell him alone. When it comes to it though, she needs Martin’s help in breaking the news.

Sharon is given a kind gesture from Ollie as she makes a huge decision about tomorrow’s funeral. What does she decide?

Yolande struggles (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Spoilers: Chelsea reveals Levi’s departure to Yolande

Tonight, Kim blames Yolande and Patrick for leaving Denzel to his own devices. Afterwards, Denzel hangs out with Ebony but is humiliated by Howie’s arrival.

Yolande then asks Chelsea for an update on where Levi is as she hasn’t heard from him. Chelsea then asks Yolande and Patrick to be Jordan’s godparents before revealing that Levi has left Walford…

Kat spots Bianca in distress (Credit: BBC)

Kat supports Bianca

Tonight, Kat sees Bianca upset tonight and follows her into The Albert, concerned for her. But, can she help her?

Stevie tries to get people to join (Credit: BBC)

Stevie has Father’s Day plans

This evening, Stevie arranges a Father’s Day fishing trip and tries to get other Walford men to join him for the occasion. Who will Stevie be able to rope in to join him on the trip?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

