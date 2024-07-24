EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sonia decides to put her house up for sale in a bid to clear Reiss’ debts

In tonight’s Eastenders spoilers (Wednesday, July 24), Sonia makes a huge decision as she tries to come up with ways to help with her and Reiss’ money troubles.

With Reiss owing thousands in unpaid care home fees, Sonia is determined to help him raise some cash after finding out she is pregnant with their child.

Sonia decides that she wants to put her house up for sale, but will she go through with it in EastEnders spoilers?

Sonia wants to help Reiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia decides to sell her house

As she and Reiss try to think up new ways to make ends meet, Sonia makes a huge decision about her future in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

With Sharon demanding to see the VAT receipt before paying any money, Reiss is in quite a pickle.

Later on, after confiding in Martin about her and Reiss’ money woes, Sonia goes to visit Debbie at the care home.

She later decides she is going to put her house up for sale and use the money to invest in her and Reiss’s future. She then arranges a meeting with an estate agent.

Will Sonia sell her home and how will Reiss react to the news?

Penny bags herself a job at Penny’s (Credit: BBC)

Penny takes Chelsea’s job

After venting to Chelsea about her career prospects and how much she doesn’t enjoy working as a market trader, Penny’s luck turns in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Chelsea suggests Penny runs a night at Peggy’s after finding out about her previous promotional work, much to her delight.

However, Phil is left unimpressed when he finds Chelsea drinking on the job and decides to demote her. As a result, Penny seizes the opportunity to steal Chelsea’s bar manager role at Peggy’s.

How will Chelsea react to Penny taking her job?

Alfie tries to help Kat

Kat struggles to deal with Tommy’s behaviour and ends up cancelling their holiday.

Alfie then tries to support Kat but she fails to let him in, leaving him to entertain the twins instead.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!