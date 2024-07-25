In EastEnders spoilers tonight (July 25) Lauren and Martin share their concerns over Reiss – but Sonia is not impressed.

Nice guy-turned murderer Reiss shocked fans this week when he killed his coma-induced wife Debbie, amid his money troubles.

But Reiss has already left a few Walford residents suspicious – and they waste no time to tell Sonia what they think.

But will Sonia listen in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Martin and Lauren share their concerns (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Martin and Lauren share concerns over Reiss

Martin and Lauren are not impressed to hear that Sonia is selling her house, in a bid to help with her and Reiss’ money troubles.

With Reiss owing thousands in unpaid care home fees, Sonia is determined to help him raise some cash after finding out she is pregnant with their child.

And in EastEnders spoilers tonight, Sonia excitedly cooks Reiss a meal. However, things take a dramatic turn.

EastEnders’ Sonia was not impressed (Credit: BBC)

Sonia kicks out Martin and Lauren in EastEnders

In EastEnders tonight, as Sonia cooks the meal, Lauren and Martin soon arrive to reveal their true feelings about Reiss.

Fuming, Sonia scathes both of them before kicking them out.

Chelsea was demoted from her job (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Chelsea pleas with Penny

Also in EastEnders, Chelsea is devastated when she learns about Penny’s actions.

This week, Chelsea was caught by poss Phil drinking on the job – causing him to demote her.

Penny didn’t waste no time in bagging Chelsea’s bar manager role at Peggy’s – and in EastEnders spoilers tonight, Chelsea pleads with Phil to get her job back.

But how will this affect their friendship?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

