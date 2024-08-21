EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sonia and Reiss questioned by police over Debbie murder evidence

In EastEnders spoilers tonight, Sonia and Reiss are questioned about Debbie’s murder by cops – and they have some vital evidence.

Earlier this week, the couple were arrested for murder in a dramatic showdown at The Vic. Viewers will know that it was actually Reiss who killed his coma-induced wife, amid his

But in EastEnders spoilers tonight (August 21) – things take a dramatic turn when the police reveal they have physical evidence.

Sonia is taken to the station (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sonia and Reiss questioned by police

In EastEnders tonight, Sonia and Reiss are left reeling after their shock arrest.

Questioned separately by the police at the station, the force soon reveal that they have physical evidence that Debbie was murdered.

But what will this mean for Reiss and Debbie?

Chelsea is not impressed with Teddy moving into her home (Credit: BBC)

Teddy moves into No.1 in EastEnders spoilers tonight

Also happening in EastEnders tonight, Teddy reveals to Billy and Honey that he’s bought No.1, and they fill him in on Gray killing both Tina and Chantelle in the house.

Teddy is unfazed, but clueless Harry makes a tactless remark to furious Chelsea, and Teddy is forced to march him round to No.20 to apologise.

Teddy reminds Harry of the trouble they’ve left behind and that they need to make friends. He suggests they host a housewarming party and invite their new neighbours.

Junior ends things with Maxine – much to Cindy’s delight (Credit: BBC)

Junior calls it quits with Maxine

Meanwhile Jean and Harvey’s relationship hangs by a thread.

What’s more, Junior tells Gina that he’s finished with Maxine when he knows Cindy can hear them. Cindy’s pleased that Junior has chosen her.

Are the pair going to continue their affair?

