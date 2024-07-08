EastEnders spoilers tonight: Stevie breaks mum death news to Billy

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, July 8), Billy discovers his mum has died as Stevie tells him the truth about his mum – Val’s – dad passing.

Earlier this year, Stevie arrived in the Square wanting to get to know his son. He was followed shortly after by son Teddy and grandsons – Harry and Barney. However, Stevie hasn’t been entirely honest with Billy.

Phil discovers the truth after putting his lawyer on the case. He later tells Stevie to come clean to Billy. How will Billy react to the news in EastEnders?

Billy throws Stevie a party (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stevie tells Billy the truth

Billy decides to throw a surprise birthday party for Stevie in The Vic.

Billy tells Will that his dad and mum, Val, actually share the same birthday, but he doesn’t know where Val is living.

At the cafe, Teddy gives his dad a birthday card and tells him to stop lying to Billy. This exchange is overheard by Phil, who decides to have Stevie investigated.

Later, at The Vic, Stevie is delighted at the effort his family has made for his birthday. But the joy is short-lived when Phil turns up and shows Stevie what Ritchie found.

Billy and Teddy head back to No18 with Phil and Stevie, where Stevie confesses to Billy that his mother is dead. How will Billy react?

Phil shows Stevie the evidence (Credit: BBC)

Denzel skips school

Avani sends Denzel an angry voice note, which puts him off wanting to go to school.

He then has a run in with Amy and returns home, where he lies to Howie about going to school.

Instead Denzel heads to the gym, but he is scared when he starts experiencing pains.

Meanwhile, Amy tells Howie that Denzel didn’t go to school. Denzel later challenges Amy about grassing him up, but she gives him a reality check about how he has treated her.

