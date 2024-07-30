In EastEnders spoilers tonight, Vinny Panesar throws Priya Nandra-Hart out of the house as he makes a renewed effort to win Nish’s favour. Now homeless and with her family’s back turned on her, Priya seeks help from Martin.

Will he take Priya in during her time of need?

Elsewhere, Alfie takes a harder line with rebellious Tommy, and Chelsea rankles at Penny’s behaviour in the workplace. Meanwhile, Johnny tries to convince Callum to lighten up.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Priya hasn’t been having an easy time of it lately (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Priya is a friend in need

Vinny packs up Priya‘s things and throws her out of the house. Suki wonders whether Vinny is doing the right thing, but he insists that this will win Nish around.

Priya scrambles for support from her family, but even Avani turns her back on her mother. Nish is impressed when Vinny tells him what he’s done.

Meanwhile, miserable Priya begs Martin for help. Will he help Priya in her time of need?

Alfie takes a harder line with Tommy (Credit: BBC)

Alfie tries to get through to Tommy

Trying out a different tactic on Tommy, Alfie plays hardball. When Alfie tells him that he’s trying to convince Kat to take a holiday, Tommy agrees to play along.

When Kat gets home, Tommy toes the line, and Alfie is pleased that he seems to have made some progress with his son.

But for how long?

Tommy agrees to to behave (Credit: BBC)

Penny rubs Chelsea the wrong way

The working relationship between Chelsea and Penny begins to suffer when Penny starts lording over her at Peggy’s. Will Chelsea continue to put up with Penny’s behaviour?

Johnny tries to cheer Callum up

Johnny tries to get Callum to blow off some steam. However, Callum insists that he’s not in the mood.

