EastEnders spoilers tonight: Will caught stealing by Stevie as his blackmailing secret is exposed

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, June 18), Will is caught attempting to steal money by his grandad Stevie, causing the teen’s blackmail secret to be exposed.

Stevie steps in after tensions rise between Will and his dad Billy, but he later finds his grandson about to take money from Honey’s purse.

Will Stevie let Will get away with taking the cash in EastEnders spoilers?

Will is caught red-handed by his grandad Stevie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Will caught stealing by grandad Stevie

Following their Father’s Day fishing trip, Billy and Will return to Walford but it isn’t long until tensions rise between the father and son.

Billy is forced to confiscate his son’s phone, with Stevie then stepping in to help diffuse the situation. Stevie later heads round to 18 Albert Square and walks in on Will about to steal money from his mum Honey’s purse.

Will tries to plead his innocence to his grandad but Stevie sees a text on his phone, which shows that Will is being blackmailed. Stevie goes to tell Billy about the revelation but bottles it at the last minute.

Stevie then turns to Mo for help with Will’s situation instead, but what is he planning?

Phil is growing suspicious of Sharon and Linda (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Phil continues to quiz Sharon

Phil continues to quiz Sharon over Keanu’s death, having grown suspicious of his ex-wife. Determined to protect Linda and the rest of ‘The Six,’ Sharon insists there is nothing to tell.

Dissatisfied with Sharon’s answers, Phil vows to head over to the Queen Vic and confront Linda himself.

Sharon manages to stop him in his tracks, but how much longer can she keep Linda’s secret? Are ‘The Six’ about to be rumbled?

