EastEnders spoilers tonight: Yolande lashes out at Pastor Clayton before making a big decision

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, June 19), Yolande struggles with having to face Pastor Clayton at Jordan’s baptism.

After a heart to heart with Bernie, Yolande decides to go to the baptism as planned.

However, it all gets too much and she rushes out of the church. Will Pastor Clayton get away with his assault on Yolande in EastEnders spoilers?

Denise tries to get Yolande to open up (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Yolande lashes out

As the day of Jordan’s baptism arrives, Yolande is feeling anxious about having to be in close proximity to Pastor Clayton, following his sexual assault on her earlier this year.

Denise senses something is up with Yolande, but Yolande refuses to open up.

Later, Bernie arrives at the church and sees Yolande praying. The pair have a heart-to-heart with bravery a central topic of conversation.

Following the chat with Bernie, Yolande decides to attend the baptism as planned, but soon she can’t contain herself. She then lashes out at Pastor Clayton.

Yolande rushes out leaving her family worried. She then reaches a big decision about what needs to happen next – but is there any way the Pastor will be punished for his crimes?

Jack tries to distract Callum at work (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Callum looks into Keanu’s murder

Sharon is concerned when she bumps into Callum and he announces that he has been talking to the detectives who investigated Keanu’s murder.

Phil, Sharon, Linda, Johnny and Jack later discuss what they can do to stop Callum getting involved in the case. Jack tries to get Callum interested in another case as a way to distract him professionally, while Johnny uses Ben’s absence to try and get through to Callum.

Will it be enough?

Mo and Stevie’s scam

With Stevie determined to help Will, he and Mo sell stolen goods on the market to raise the money. They get off to a good start, but soon Phil meddles and Honey and Billy put a stop to it.

Will Stevie explain to furious Billy exactly why he needed the cash?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!