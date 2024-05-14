EastEnders spoilers: Whitney finds out the truth about Lauren and Zack at the altar

Our EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Whitney Dean finally finds out the sordid truth about Zack and Lauren… while at the altar of her wedding.

This comes only weeks after Zack slept with Whitney’s best friend, following a heated argument between the pair.

How will Whitney react to Zack and Lauren’s horrific betrayal?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story in full below.

Zack’s secret is weighing heavy on his mind (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Zack fights to keep his secret

As the week begins, Zack and Whitney are in a state of bliss with baby Dolly. However, it all comes crashing down for Zack when Bianca arrives home with Britney.

Zack sneaks off to speak to Britney alone. He begs her to keep her mouth shut about Lauren.

Can Zack convince Britney to keep his secret?

Zack struggles to keep Bianca and Britney on-message (Credit: BBC)

The wedding’s back on

There’s even more chaos in store when Zack realises that he failed to tell the Square that the wedding has been cancelled.

Back at the flat, Whitney worries about Britney’s odd behaviour. She wonders whether it might be down to Dolly’s arrival. Zack makes out that she might simply be upset because of their cancelled wedding.

Striking on an idea, Whitney decides that they should get married…today!

Can Zack convince Britney and Bianca to keep quiet? (Credit: BBC)

Later, Lauren arrives to find Whitney ready in her wedding dress. She is filled with a fresh wave of guilt after sharing a heart-to-heart with her best friend.

Meanwhile, Zack too feels overcome with guilt. However, he manages to hide his dark mood from Martin and Sharon.

Lauren and Zack are filled with guilt (Credit: BBC)

Britney blurts out the truth

When Lily tells Britney about Whitney’s previous heartbreak, she wonders whether she should keep Zack’s secret.

As Whitney walks down the aisle with baby Dolly, Britney joins the family at the altar. However, she is unable to contain herself as the pair say their vows.

Zack and Whitney prepare to tie the knot (Credit: BBC)

Exploding, she blurts out the truth and reveals that Zack and Lauren slept together.

Will Whitney believe Britney? And what does this mean for her future with Zack?

With Shona McGarty’s exit looming, is even more heartbreak on the cards for her? And is this what makes her leave Walford?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

