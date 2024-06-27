EastEnders star Danny Dyer ‘confirms’ Mick Carter death despite fan calls for return

Former Queen Vic landlord and EastEnders star Danny Dyer has seemingly confirmed the death of Mick Carter amid continued calls for him to return to the soap.

Mick is currently lost at sea, presumed dead, following the events of Christmas 2022. In an action-packed end to the year, Janine sent herself, Mick and Linda crashing them into the waves as she attempted to flee Walford.

Mick Carter is dead… or is he? (Credit: BBC)

The death of Mick Carter

Mick managed to save Janine and their unborn child from drowning before heading back into the water looking for Linda – who, unbeknownst to Mick, had already made it to shore.

The pub landlord was then washed out to sea – never to be seen again. However, the lack of a body has left many EastEnders fans convinced that Mick lives.

Could he be recovering somewhere, suffering from amnesia – biding his time for a return to Walford?

Whatever the case, Danny Dyer has other ideas.

Mick has been dead since Christmas 2022… or has he? (Credit: BBC)

Danny Dyer addresses EastEnders return

Speaking to the magazine Heatworld, Danny appeared to confirm Mick’s fate. ‘He’s dead,’ he said, bluntly.

He continued: ‘Look, I take it as a compliment that people want me to go back. Who knows? If there’s no closure there, then maybe I would come back for a dream sequence. I don’t think Mick could just rock up covered in seaweed!

‘I think if they did it right, with the 40th anniversary coming up, if they came up with an idea of maybe Linda drunk or hallucinating, then I would come back and do some scenes with her.”

Has Danny finally laid rumours of an EastEnders return to rest?

‘Those are Danny’s comments and Danny’s are his own. It’s not something we would ever comment on,’ said a spokesperson for EastEnders.

