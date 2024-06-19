EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley ‘confirms’ permanent exit from soap

Karen Taylor star Lorraine Stanley has revealed that her most recent EastEnders exit will be her final one – with no further plans to return to Walford now that Keanu is dead and buried.

Karen left Albert Square in a blaze of glory last year to start a new life with Mitch and the kids. However, her happiness was short lived, when son Keanu was killed on Christmas by Linda Carter, Sharon and the other members of the so-called Six.

She returned to Walford for Keanu’s funeral, confronting Dean in the prison visiting room. In spite of her learning that Keanu’s death wasn’t as cut-and-dry as it seemed to be, this remains Karen’s final stint on the soap.

Karen keeps returning to Albert Square (Credit: BBC)

‘That’s a wrap’ says Lorraine Stanley as she exits EastEnders… again

Posting to her Instagram, Lorraine shared a video of her time in Walford – signing off ‘that’s a wrap.’

And this time, her exit feels pretty final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Stanley (@lorraine_stanley_)

“Well that’s a wrap!! I’ve had the best 7 years!! Thank you, @bbceastenders for having me. @daranlittle for creating the Taylors, Sean O’Connor for giving me the opportunity with the @bbc, @crampsielinge for casting me. I really can’t thank you enough,” Lorraine wrote in the accompanying caption.

“The cast, crew, directors, writers, makeup, wardrobe all made my time on the show so much fun and I had the best giggles. I’ve had a ball playing Karen Taylor & I’m very proud of what the Taylor/Bakers brought to the show! Thank you to the fans who have all been wonderfully bonkers,” she continued.

“I haven’t got photos of everyone but here’s a little montage of the photos I have. Adios.”

Karen fled Albert Square after getting wrapped up in Keanu’s fake kidnapping plan (Credit: BBC)

How did Karen leave EastEnders?

This seems to mark the end of Lorraine’s tenure on the soap. She first appeared as Karen Taylor in June 2017.

Karen remained a Square stalwart for the next seven years, along with her brood – including son Keanu and daughter Bernie.

She left the Square after becoming embroiled in Keanu’s fake kidnapping scheme, taking to the road with a furious Phil Mitchell £50,000 out of pocket.

Her happy ending was a short-lived one though, thanks to Keanu getting himself murdered after trying to strangle Sharon on Christmas.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!