EastEnders star Micah Balfour, who plays Junior Knight on the BBC soap, has shared the news that he is expecting a child with his partner, Nat.

Micah, 46, joined the cast as the estranged son of pub landlord George Knight earlier this year. Since arriving in Walford, Junior has made himself at home – almost immediately sleeping with Bianca Jackson and then embarking upon an affair with his dad’s ex-wife, Cindy Beale.

Prior to appearing on EastEnders, Micah starred as Jermaine Bailey on Emmerdale, and PC Benjamin Gayle on The Bill.

Behind the scenes, Micah has had some happy news to share – taking to Instagram on Saturday (August 3) to announce that his partner of five years, Nat, 33, is pregnant with their baby.

EastEnders star Micah Balfour announces baby news

Posting a picture of a baby scan and a number of baby items, Micah wrote: “So we have some exciting news…..” Amid the items pictured was a sign which read “We’re expecting Baby Balfour February 2025.”

In an Instagram post of her own, Nat wrote: “We’ve been keeping a little secret… our best adventure yet!!! Due February 2025.”

Soap stars congratulate Micah and Nat on baby news

In the comments below Micah’s post, co-stars past and present were quick to congratulate the pair on their happy news.

“Congratulations!” wrote Emmerdale actress Eden Taylor-Draper – who shared scenes with the actor when he played Jermaine Bailey on the ITV soap.

“Wohoooooooooo xx,” said Andrew Lancel, who appeared opposite Micah on The Bill.

Meanwhile, screen half-sister Molly Rainford – who plays Anna Knight – shared a number of colourful heart emojis.

“Congratulations,” said former EastEnders and The Bill star Louisa Lytton.

Cindy terrified as Junior risks exposing their affair

Micah’s recent scenes on the soap saw Junior clash with Cindy as George came perilously close to discovering their affair. As he and his dad argued last night (Wednesday, August 14), Cindy hid in the bedroom, terrified that an angry Junior was about to expose their secret.

How much longer can Junior and Cindy carry on carrying on?

