EastEnders star Shona McGarty to appear in 2:22: A Ghost Story after Whitney departure

Viewers of the BBC soap EastEnders will know that Whitney Dean will soon be leaving Walford as Shona McGarty bows out of the soap.

With Whitney’s final scenes on their way, Shona has already announced her new acting role.

She’ll be heading to a Dublin theatre to star in the play 2:22: A Ghost Story starting from June.

Whitney’s departure is on the way (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney set to leave Walford

It is unclear how Whitney Dean will leave Walford but the character’s exit isn’t far away now.

On screen at the moment, Whitney is currently looking after Britney after paying her mum Keeley to take the child.

Whit didn’t consult Zack on the matter, with Zack upset and wanting Whit to prioritise him and the baby.

However, Whitney was super focused on Britney’s welfare and enrolled her at their local school as well as researching into Usher Syndrome after finding out that Britney has the condition.

With the pressure getting too much for Zack, he’s turned his attention towards Lauren – Whit’s best friend.

He recently slept with Lauren but Bianca found out and threatened to tell Whitney.

However, she kept her mouth shut when the social services turned up to take Britney away from Whit until they had heard from Keeley.

This storyline is building up to Whitney’s eventual exit as Shona has finished filming her final soap scenes.

Shona is heading to Dublin for a new role (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders actress Shona McGarty cast in 2:22: A Ghost Story

With Shona now leaving Whitney behind her, the actress has revealed that she’s already secured another acting role.

Shona has been cast in the play 2:22: A Ghost Story, sharing the news on her Instagram page.

Sharing a video of herself announcing the new role, Shona captioned the post: “I’m thrilled to announce I’ll be playing “Jenny” in @dannyrobinswithoneb @222aghoststory in Dublin! So excited!!!!! Get your tickets now!”

The Dublin show will see her star alongside Colin O’Donoghue, Laura Whitmore and Jay McGuiness.

Starting on June 21, the show will run until August 11 at the 3Olympia Theatre.

Fans are thrilled for the star (Credit: BBC)

Fans rush to congratulate Shona McGarty on new role

Shona’s fans are excited for her next acting role and have congratulated via her Instagram comments section.

One person said: “That’s fantastic!!! I’ve seen the play twice with two of your former cast mates – Jake Wood and Ricky Champ and loved it! You will shine I am sure!!! Wish I could go to Dublin to see it!”

Another person shared: “This is such brilliant news! Bravo! xxx”

A third follower added: “Very exciting!! I’ve seen this play and it’s amazing. You’re going to be brilliant.”

