EastEnders: Stevie to be diagnosed with dementia, fans predict

Yesterday’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, June 17), saw Stevie go out on a Father’s Day fishing trip with Billy, Will and Lexi.

However, whilst enjoying the day with his family, Stevie confused Billy’s name with another one.

Fans of the BBC soap have now feared that Stevie may be suffering from dementia.

Stevie called Billy ‘Ted’ (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Stevie got confused

Over in Walford yesterday, Stevie celebrated Father’s Day with Billy and some of the other local Walford residents.

Tensions were high though when Billy took Will’s phone off him, with Will being put in a mood due to this.

Stevie tried to remind the lads that this was valuable time that they would never get back, encouraging them to enjoy the day together.

However, whilst spending some time with Billy, Stevie seemed to get confused and called Billy by a different name.

He actually called Billy ‘Ted’ before brushing it off as something Billy must’ve misheard.

Fans are worried for Stevie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict dementia twist for Stevie Mitchell

With Stevie calling Billy by a different name, these scenes have now raised alarm bells for some fans.

They’re now predicting that Stevie is set for a dementia diagnosis storyline, wondering if last night’s scenes were the first sign of his symptoms being on show.

One fan commented: “Has Stevie got dementia or Alzheimer’s?!”

Another person added: “I’ve only just caught up with tonight’s episode but they really do seem to be setting up Stevie for a dementia/Alzheimer’s storyline, don’t they? Mixing up who he took on the trip, mixing up names. Certainly odd if it all leads to nothing.”

A third viewer shared: “So – Stevie seems to be having memory issues. Dementia storyline just in time to leave Billy with new family members? Maybe he wanted to make things up with his son before he couldn’t remember him anymore?”

Teddy and his sons are making their way into Walford (Credit: BBC)

The new Mitchells

EastEnders spoilers reveal that Stevie’s son – Teddy – is soon set to rock up onto the Square with his two sons, Harry and Barney.

Yes, Stevie mixed the name of his other son Teddy up with Billy! Stevie’s secret family is set to be a huge surprise for Billy, but how will he react?

