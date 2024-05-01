EastEnders: Stevie to fake terminal illness for Billy’s money, a new fan theory predicts

Recently in EastEnders, Billy got an unwelcome surprise when his father – Stevie Mitchell – rocked up in The Vic during a family gathering.

Stevie explained that he really wanted to get to know his family, but Billy wasn’t keen on allowing that to happen.

A new fan theory for the soap now suggests that Stevie might fake a terminal illness to get his hands on his son’s cash.

Stevie wanted to get to know his family (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Stevie Mitchell arrived in The Vic

This week in Walford, Billy joined Honey, Jay, Nadine and the rest of the family in The Vic for peace drinks.

However, he soon got a right shock when his dad Stevie entered The Vic. Stevie sat down with them all and explained that he’d seen Honey propose to Billy on the TV and wanted to congratulate the couple in person.

Billy didn’t want anything to do with his dad and was livid when he saw him try to get to know the rest of the family.

Honey urged Billy to hear Stevie out, but Billy soon lost his temper when Stevie started asking questions about Jamie.

After this tense conversation, Honey told Stevie last night (Tuesday, April 30) that he needed to up his game if he wanted to get in Billy’s good books.

Is Stevie here for some cash? (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders fan theory: Stevie to fake illness and con Billy?

Stevie’s made out that he just wants to get to know his family and is lonely, but one fan thinks he has an ulterior motive.

They reckon that he’s going to fake an illness so that Billy will hand over his cash to him.

I reckon Stevie has cancer or another teeminal illness 🤔 or he'll fake it to get some money out of Billy. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/sa64drSv33 — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) April 30, 2024

The fan theory reads: "I reckon Stevie has cancer or another terminal illness or he'll fake it to get some money out of Billy."

Billy keeps an eye on Stevie (Credit: BBC)

Does Stevie have an ulterior motive for being in Walford?

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that Phil urges Billy to keep his dad close in a bid to find out why he’s really back.

Billy then invites Stevie round for a drink. But, is Stevie up to something?

