Fans of EastEnders have pointed out the sizzling chemistry between Suki Panesar and old friend Ayesha – leaving poor Eve out in the cold. This weeks’ episodes of the soap saw Ayesha arrive in Walford after scheming Nish sought her out.

Nish claimed to want to ease his conscience after having killed her husband – but it was clear that this was simply another ploy to get to Suki and Eve. However, Ayesha wouldn’t be so easily manipulated, and rejected Nish’s attempt at an ‘apology.’

Ayesha arrived in Walford yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Suki connects with old pal Ayesha

And, as old friends Suki and Ayesha reconnected, their chemistry became apparent. This was a worry to Eve, who learned from none other than Nish that Ayesha was Suki’s first love – an affection that may be reciprocated.

Does Eve have something to fear from the sudden arrival of Ayesha?

The chemistry was palpable (Credit: BBC)

Suki and Eve in trouble as Ayesha arrives, EastEnders fans worry

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to comment upon Ayesha and Suki’s notable chemistry – and wonder what that means for poor Eve.

“Catching up on yesterday and the chemistry between Suki and Ayesha ,” commented one user.

Catching up on yesterday and the chemistry between Suki and Ayesha #EastEnders — ‎‏Josh (@sharonsstacey) August 6, 2024

“Sorry Eve but… Suki & Ayesha look GOOD together,” pointed out another.

Sorry Eve but… Suki & Ayesha look GOOD together. #EastEnders — BigGuyZee (@BigGuyZee) August 5, 2024

“Sorry, is it bad that I ship Suki and Ayesha??” asked a third.

Sorry, is it bad that I ship Suki and Ayesha?? #eastenders — al (@aotalks) August 5, 2024

“If I said Suki and Ayesha had more chemistry than Suki and Eve then what?” said a fourth.

If I said Suki and Ayesha had more chemistry than Suki and Eve then what #EastEnders — Mitch (@Mdavies1996) August 5, 2024

Do you too ship Ayesha and Suki? And where does this leave Eve?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!