Teddy Mitchell on EastEnders; logo inset (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders: The new Mitchells have arrived – and Teddy is already a new fan favourite: ‘The potential’

Welcome to Walford, lads

By Joel Harley

This week’s episodes of EastEnders have seen the arrival of an all-new branch of the Mitchell family – led by Stevie’s other son,  Teddy. After arriving in Walford to investigate Stevie’s little, ah, accident, Teddy and the boys were quick to get into the thick of the action.

As Teddy set about investigating Stevie’s knock on the noggin, sons Harry and Barney explored Walford. Their misadventures culminated in The Vic, where Stevie was forced to reveal who Teddy and his lads really are.

Billy, Phil and the other Mitchells were left stunned as Stevie explained that Teddy was his other son – and Billy’s half-brother.

Teddy, Harry and Barney Mitchell EastEnders
Teddy and his lads arrived in Walford this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans react to new Mitchell men

Meanwhile, as the dust settled, fans of EastEnders shared their thoughts on the new additions to the cast. And Teddy quickly emerged as a fan favourite.

‘Teddy has the potential to be a good character if done right,’ wrote one X user.

‘I know it’s early but I’m enjoying the new Mitchells, especially since Teddy is playing The Clash “Should I Stay or Should I Go”. Barney and Harry bickering is also funny,’ said another.

‘I love the Mitchell additions. The potential. Teddy v Phil needs to be explored properly and then make them besties,’ said a third.

‘Yess Loved that ending…. welcome to Walford lads. Happy to see the Mitchell family grow, especially from Billy’s side. Teddy’s great,’ another fan agreed.

Are you a fan of Teddy and his lads?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Joel Harley
Freelance Writer

