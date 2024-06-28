This week’s episodes of EastEnders have seen the arrival of an all-new branch of the Mitchell family – led by Stevie’s other son, Teddy. After arriving in Walford to investigate Stevie’s little, ah, accident, Teddy and the boys were quick to get into the thick of the action.

As Teddy set about investigating Stevie’s knock on the noggin, sons Harry and Barney explored Walford. Their misadventures culminated in The Vic, where Stevie was forced to reveal who Teddy and his lads really are.

Billy, Phil and the other Mitchells were left stunned as Stevie explained that Teddy was his other son – and Billy’s half-brother.

Teddy and his lads arrived in Walford this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans react to new Mitchell men

Meanwhile, as the dust settled, fans of EastEnders shared their thoughts on the new additions to the cast. And Teddy quickly emerged as a fan favourite.

‘Teddy has the potential to be a good character if done right,’ wrote one X user.

Teddy has the potential to be a good character if done right #Eastenders — Tas (@fountainxt) June 27, 2024

‘I know it’s early but I’m enjoying the new Mitchells, especially since Teddy is playing The Clash “Should I Stay or Should I Go”. Barney and Harry bickering is also funny,’ said another.

I know it’s early but I’m enjoying the new Mitchells, especially since Teddy is playing The Clash “Should I Stay or Should I Go”. Barney and Harry bickering is also funny. #EastEnders — BovaryCee ♋️‍♀️ DS⚽️⚽️ (@BovaryCee) June 27, 2024

‘I love the Mitchell additions. The potential. Teddy v Phil needs to be explored properly and then make them besties,’ said a third.

I love the Mitchell additions. The potential ‍♀️ Teddy v Phil needs to be explored properly and then make them besties #EastEnders — feminist-witch.pdf (@_lafeminista) June 27, 2024

‘Yess Loved that ending…. welcome to Walford lads. Happy to see the Mitchell family grow, especially from Billy’s side. Teddy’s great,’ another fan agreed.

Yess Loved that ending…. welcome to walford lads, happy to see the Mitchell family grow specially from billys side, Teddy’s great #EastEnders — yasminA (@yasmin_ali10) June 27, 2024

Are you a fan of Teddy and his lads?

