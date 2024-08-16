EastEnders: ‘The Six’ to kill Bernie, a new fan theory predicts

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that ‘The Six’ could kill Bernie Taylor as her quest to uncover the identity of Keanu’s killer continues. The soap revealed this week that Bernie had been working with Dean to pressure Linda into recanting her testimony.

This she did by plying Linda with booze and sending her a poison pen message suggesting that she knew what she’d done. Horrified, Linda sunk even further into the bottle, embarking upon an almighty bender which almost killed her.

Seeing the damage she’d done, Bernie immediately felt bad – and her regret only worsened when Dean revealed that he had no intention of helping her find Keanu’s real killer, caring not a jot as long as he was off the hook.

Still, nearly killing Linda hasn’t dissuaded her from her investigation. And, as Sharon rushed to get Bernie on side, one fan wondered whether she might be in danger.

Bernie knows something isn’t right (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

EastEnders fans fear for Bernie Taylor’s life

As last night’s episode aired, fans took to X to share a new theory as to where the story – and Bernie – might be headed.

“I bet the scenario with Bernie and the Six will be something out of Desperate Housewives. Bernie will eventually find out that Linda killed Keanu and before she has time to call the cop shop, she’ll die and the Six will have to bury Bernie’s body,” said one fan.

Could Sharon and the other members of ‘The Six’ kill Bernie to cover their tracks?

Bernie’s like a dog with a bone (Credit: BBC)

Bernie’s on the case

Meanwhile, other fans wondered whether Bernie might be onto Sharon‘s part in the crime due to her sudden kindness.

“Don’t you think that Sharon gifting Bernie a flat won’t make her even more suspicious?”

“Sharon offering to pay Bernie’s rent while she stays with her. I think Bernie is suspicious it’s only going to make her feel determined to find the truth who killed her brother Keanu by agreeing to Sharon’s offer,”

“Bernie knows Sharon’s trying to keep her close. I love #BernieTaylor’s avenger phase,”

Will Bernie’s determination get her killed – or bring down The Six?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

